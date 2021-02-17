

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - News Corp (NWSA, NWS) said Wednesday that it has reached multi-year partnership with Google to provide journalism from its news sites around the world in return for significant payments by Google.



The company noted that the long-term deal involves payment for premium content for Google News Showcase.



Among the News Corp publications joining Google News Showcase will be The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, and the New York Post; in the UK: The Times and The Sunday Times, and The Sun; and in Australia a range of news platforms, including The Australian, news.com.au, Sky News.



News Corp. noted that the three-year agreement also includes the development of a subscription platform, the sharing of ad revenue through Google's ad technology services, the cultivation of audio journalism and meaningful investments in innovative video journalism by YouTube.



