

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices continued to decline in January, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The producer price index decreased 3.0 percent year-on-year in January, after a 4.0 percent decline in December.



Excluding the energy group, producer prices remained unchanged in January, after a 0.7 percent fall in the previous month.



Prices for energy declined 14.5 percent annually in January and those of intermediate goods decreased 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for investment goods gained 1.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 2.2 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month.



