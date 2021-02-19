

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UK Markit/CIPS PMI data is due at 4.30 am ET Friday. Economists forecast the composite index to rise to 42.2 in February from 41.2 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it climbed against the greenback, it dropped the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.3995 against the greenback, 147.50 against the yen, 1.2509 against the franc and 0.8669 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de