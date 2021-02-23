

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.06 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $8.05 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $159.90 million from $170.75 million last year.



Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.06 Mln. vs. $8.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $159.90 Mln vs. $170.75 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de