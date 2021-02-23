

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production increased in January, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 11.8 percent year-on-year in January.



Manufacturing output grew 12.4 percent annually in December. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing increased 16.1 percent.



Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply surged 8.8 percent.



Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 15.3 percent and production in water supply, and waste management decreased 2.0 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods grew 32.7 percent yearly in January and those of durable goods increased 13.3 percent.



Meanwhile, production of energy decreased 2.1 percent. Production of capital goods declined 0.7 percent and those of non-durable goods fell 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.1 percent in January.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production accelerated 7.2 percent yearly in January and rose 1.1 percent from a month ago.



