

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY):



-Earnings: $18 million in Q4 vs. -$45 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.15 in Q4 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $79 million or $0.67 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.89 billion in Q4 vs. $1.39 billion in the same period last year.



