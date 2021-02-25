

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):



-Earnings: $318 million in Q4 vs. -$78 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.47 in Q4 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $428 million or $0.48 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.44 per share -Revenue: $2.56 billion in Q4 vs. $2.43 billion in the same period last year.



