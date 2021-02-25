

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) reported a fourth quarter non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 compared to a loss of $0.07, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter total revenues increased to $18.44 million from $15.99 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $16.16 million, for the quarter. Afrezza net revenue was $10.1 million, up 30% from prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MANNKIND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de