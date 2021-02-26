

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade surplus rose less than initially estimated in December, final figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.



The trade surplus was EUR 1.013 billion in December versus EUR 1.035 billion in the initial estimate. In December 2019, the trade surplus was EUR 367 million.



Exports grew 7.1 percent year-on-year in December. In the initial estimate, exports rose 6.8 percent.



Imports fell 4.6 percent yearly in December. According to the initial estimate, imports declined 5.3 percent.



In 2020, the trade deficit widened to EUR 2.088 billion from EUR 797 million shortfall registered a year ago. In the initial estimate, the trade deficit was EUR 2.0 billion.



Exports declined 11.9 percent in 2020, as estimated.



Imports decreased 9.8 percent in 2020. According to the initial estimate, imports fell 9.9 percent.



