

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. Final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final manufacturing PMI report for February.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it declined against the greenback and the yen. Against the pound, it was steady.



The euro was worth 128.51 against the yen, 1.2057 against the greenback, 0.8649 against the pound and 1.0975 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.



