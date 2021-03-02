

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.38 billion, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $0.83 billion, or $1.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $28.00 billion from $23.13 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $2.67 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q4): $28.00 Bln vs. $23.13 Bln last year.



