

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wilton Brands, a provider of baking and cake decorating products and services, has recalled all lots of six sprinkles products and one kit containing affected sprinkles for possible presence of undeclared milk, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected brands of sprinkles include Wilton, Tasty by Wilton, and Holiday Home. The recalled products are Tasty Coffee Shop Cookie Kit; Holiday Home Assorted Treat Toppings; Valentine Chip Crunch Sprinkles; Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles; Holiday Mix Sprinkles; Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles; and Assorted Treat Toppings Sprinkles.



The recalled products were distributed nationally through retail stores, mail, order, and direct delivery.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.



The recall was initiated after receiving one report of allergic reaction to date associated with one of the recalled products. The Naperville, Illinois-based company is recalling all affected products with a similar formulation.



Wilton has also ceased production and distribution of the affected products, and all these products will be removed from shelves at several retailers and distributors across the country.



Consumers can return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Hong Thai Foods Corp. in early February recalled certain Golden Boy Custard Muffin Banana for the possible presence of undeclared milk allergens. Door County Coffee & Tea Co. in January called back French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups for undeclared milk and soy.



