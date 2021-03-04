

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus increased more than estimated in December, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 397.7 million in December from EUR 98.6 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, trade surplus was EUR 310 million.



In November, the trade surplus was EUR 800.3 million.



Exports grew 11.0 percent year-on-year in December. According to the initial estimate, exports rose 11.8 percent.



Imports increased 7.1 percent annually in December, which was revised up from the 9.2 percent growth estimated initially.



On a month-on-month basis, exports decreased a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 2.6 percent and imports declined 2.7 percent.



In 2020, trade surplus was EUR 5.8 billion. Exports and imports declined by 1.3 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



