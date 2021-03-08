

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 646.8 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - down 2.3 percent on year.



That missed forecasts for a surplus of 1,229.6 billion yen following the 1,165.6 billion yen surplus in December.



The trade balance showed a deficit of 130.1 billion yen, down 86.9 percent on year after showing a surplus of 127.48 billion yen in the previous month.



The capital account showed a deficit of 13.2 billion yen in January following the 12.2 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



