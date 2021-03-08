

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased to the highest level in two-and-a-half years in January, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, grew to 99.1 in January from 97.7 in December.



The latest reading was the highest since September 2018, when it was 99.2.



The coincident index decreased to 91.7 in January from 88.2 in the previous month. This was the highest reading since February last year.



The lagging index rose to 91.9 in January from 90.8 in the prior month. This was the highest reading since July last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de