

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) said that it plans to acquire Republic Wireless, an MVNO service operating on the T-Mobile network. Upon close, DISH will assume about 200,000 customer relationships, the Republic Wireless brand and other supporting assets.



After the acquisition closes, the existing Relay division of Republic Wireless will continue to operate as a standalone company and will become a wholesale customer on DISH's 5G network.



Relay provides communication and productivity solutions for frontline teams in hospitality, facilities management, manufacturing, healthcare and education, and will remain headquartered in Raleigh, NC.



Republic was formed in 2011 with the goal of delivering 'wireless service the way it should be.'



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Upon close, Rob Currie, DISH senior vice president of Ting Mobile and MVNO platforms, will lead the Republic Wireless business.



