

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Wednesday, U.S. consumer inflation for February is due. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the yen, it recovered against the pound. Against the franc and the euro, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 108.66 against the yen, 1.1887 against the euro, 1.3877 against the pound and 0.9316 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



