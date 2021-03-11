

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L, SPM) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2020 profit before tax increased 7 percent to $95.8 million from $89.6 million last year.



Basic earnings per share were 13.84 cents, up 8 percent from 12.79 cents a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was $103.6 million, compared to $93.9 million a year earlier. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 14.68 cents, compared to prior year's 13.40 cents.



Revenue for the year grew 4 percent to $522.4 million from $503.6 million last year. Order intake edged up 1 percent to $539.4 million from $532.0 million last year.



Further, the company announced that a final dividend of 3.87 cents per share will be paid in April. There is a 12 percent increase in full year dividend to 6.04 cents.



Further, the company announced special dividend of 7.50 cents per share, representing a total cash payment of $45 million to be made in April.



Looking ahead, the company said its Board is confident that the Group will continue to see sustainable, profitable growth in 2021 and beyond.



