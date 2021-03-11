

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will deliver its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.81 against the yen, 1.1961 against the greenback, 0.8571 against the pound and 1.1063 against the franc as of 7:40 am ET.



