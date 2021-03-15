

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, climbing almost 100 points or 3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite index now sits just above the 3,450-point plateau, although it may spin its wheels on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with optimism again limited by bond yield concerns. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the properties and resource and energy stocks, while the financials were mixed.



For the day, the index collected 16.25 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 3,453.08 after trading between 3,417.24 and 3,454.51. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 3.77 points or 0.17 percent to end at 2,220.26.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China sank 0.73 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.61 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 1.08 percent, China Merchants Bank rallied 2.60 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.43 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.34 percent, Jiangxi Copper climbed 1.20 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) jumped 1.60 percent, Yanzhou Coal skyrocketed by the 10 percent daily limit, PetroChina rose 0.23 percent, China Shenhua Energy perked 1.59 percent, Huaneng Power surged 3.67 percent, Gemdale spiked 1.96 percent, Poly Developments improved 1.20 percent, China Vanke gained 1.09 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street continues to be a dichotomy as the Dow opened higher and remained so on its way to a record closing high. The NASDAQ and S&P opened in the red, although the latter inched into the green by the session's close.



The Dow jumped 293.05 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 32,778.64, while the NASDAQ sank 78.81 points or 0.59 percent to end at 13,319.86 and the S&P 500 rose 4.00 points or 0.10 percent to close at 3,943.34. For the week, the Dow spiked 4.1 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 3.1 percent and the S&P gained 2.6 percent.



The continued advance by the Dow came as traders expressed optimism about the economy reopening after President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1. The vaccine news combined with the new $1.9 trillion stimulus package led to hopes for a return to normalcy after a year of the coronavirus pandemic.



Meanwhile, the economic optimism also led to a spike in treasury yields, with the ten-year yield surging above 1.6 percent to reach its highest levels in a year - which resulted in selling pressure for the tech-heavy NASDAQ.



In economic news, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment improved more than expected in March, hitting a one-year index high.



Crude oil prices fluctuated on Friday as traders remained optimistic about the outlook for energy demand but seemed reluctant to continue pushing oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery closed down $0.41 at $65.61 a barrel.



Closer to home, China is scheduled to release a raft of data this morning, including February figures for house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.



In January, house prices were up 3.9 percent on year, while FAI rose 2.9 percent, industrial output gained 7.3 percent, retail sales added 4.6 percent and the jobless rate was 5.2 percent.



