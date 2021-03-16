

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) said its unit, Qualcomm Technologies, has completed acquisition of NUVIA for $1.4 billion before working capital and other adjustments. Qualcomm Technologies expects to integrate next generation CPUs across a wide portfolio of products, including powering flagship smartphones, laptops, and digital cockpits, as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, extended reality, and infrastructure networking solutions.



The company said the first Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms to feature Qualcomm Technologies' new internally designed CPUs are expected to sample in the second half of 2022 and will be designed for high performance ultraportable laptops.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QUALCOMM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de