

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L) has acquired a prime 0.8 acre site in Epsom, South West London for 6.5 million pounds. The Group noted that the acquisition takes the number of stores in the Group's pipeline to 13.



Big Yellow Group said it will be seeking planning permission for a 56,000 sq ft self storage centre on the newly acquired site.



Big Yellow Group PLC operates from a platform of 96 stores, including 22 Armadillo stores, in which the Group has a 20% interest.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIG YELLOW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de