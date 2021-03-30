

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Midwestern Pet Foods is recalling certain dog and cat food brands citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves various brands such as CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian.



The affected products that come under specific expiration dates and various sizes were produced at the Evansville, Indiana-based company's Monmouth, Illinois Production Facility. The unique Monmouth Facility identifier is located in the date code as an 'M'.



The products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and to online retailers.



The company initiated the recall after a routine sampling program revealed that the finished products may contain the bacteria.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause illness in pets eating the products, as well as people who handle contaminated pet food products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or surfaces. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. A pet with a Salmonella infection may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.



However, the company has not received any reports of human or pet illnesses to date due to the consumption of the recalled products.



In January this year, Midwestern Pet Foods had expanded a pet food recall after more than 70 dogs died from suspected aflatoxin poisoning.



In mid March, Bravo Packing, Inc. called back all pet food and bones in all package sizes citing the potential health risks related to Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes to humans and animals.



