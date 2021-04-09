

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS), a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, reported first quarter revenue of $227.0 million, an increase of 15.7% from a year ago. The company noted that it continues to benefit from strong memory and DDIC demand, with improvements in both volumes and pricing.



For the month of March 2021, revenue was $82.3 million, an increase of 19.2% from last year.



ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES noted that both the monthly and quarterly revenue represent new record highs for the company.



