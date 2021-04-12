

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices rose for the first time in fourteen months in March, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.



The producer price index grew 4.6 percent year-on-year in March, reversing a 4.2 percent declined in February.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices rose 0.4 percent annually in March, after a 0.7 percent decline in the preceding month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market gained by 5.0 percent annually in March. Prices for products sold on the foreign market increased by 4.3 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent in March, same as seen in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP gained 1.6 percent yearly in March and rose 1.0 percent from a month ago.



