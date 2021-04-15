

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) reported that its first quarter Heavy Mineral Concentrate production increased 46% to 361,900 tonnes. Ilmenite production rose 73% to 275,100 tonnes. Primary zircon production were up 39% to 13,300 tonnes. Rutile production increased 36% to 1,900 tonnes.



For the first quarter, total shipments of finished products were up 77% to 344,400 tonnes, benefitting from increased production volumes and upgraded transhipment capacity.



The Group said it remains confident in the outlook for production and re-iterated guidance of 1.1-1.2 million tonnes per annum of ilmenite in 2021.



