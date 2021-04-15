

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by much more than anticipated in the week ended April 10th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims tumbled to 576,000, a decrease of 193,000 from the previous week's revised level of 769,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to decline to 700,000 from the 744,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With the much bigger than expected decrease, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 256,000 in the week ended March 14, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

