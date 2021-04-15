

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Battat is recalling infant teethers sold exclusively at retail major Target Corp. citing choking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves B. toys Light-Up Firefly Teether Glowy Chews - Firefly Frank, plastic infant teethers. About 61,000 units were sold in the United States and about 210 were sold in Canada. The colorful teethers shaped like a Firefly are blue, green and red and light up when shaken.



According to the agency, the plastic wings can detach from the body of the teether, posing a choking hazard to young children.



The recall was initiated after Battat received 14 reports of the wings detaching or pieces of the wing breaking off, including one report of a child choking on a broken piece of the wing.



The toys were manufactured in China and imported by Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Target. They were sold at Target stores across the country and online at Target.com from July 2019 through February 2021 for about between $6 and $10.



Consumers are urged to return the toys to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Battat to return by mail for a full refund.



In similar incidents, Playgro this week recalled about 18,000 units of Clip Clop infant activity rattles due to choking hazard to small children.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

