

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus declined in February as exports decreased amid rising imports, Eurostat reported Friday.



The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 18.4 billion in February from EUR 28.7 billion in January.



Exports decreased 2.5 percent month-on-month, while imports were up 3.4 percent in February.



On a yearly basis, exports and imports dropped 5.5 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively. The trade surplus totaled EUR 17.7 billion, down from EUR 23.4 billion in the same period last year.



During January to February, euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world fell 7.2 percent from the same period last year. Likewise, imports fell 8.7 percent.



As a result, the euro area recorded a surplus of EUR 28.7 billion, compared with EUR 25.0 billion in January to February 2020.



