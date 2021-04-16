

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $519 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $634 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $2.95 billion from $3.07 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $519 Mln. vs. $634 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.95 Bln vs. $3.07 Bln last year.



