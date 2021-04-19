

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prineville, Oregon-based Creative Foods Inc. is recalling two Bueno coffee substitute gluten-free products for the possible presence of undeclared allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Bueno Coffee Substitute Creamy Hazelnut, which contains undeclared peanut and hazelnut; and Bueno Coffee Substitute Pecan Praline, which contains undeclared peanut and barley that has gluten.



The Bueno Coffee Creamy Hazelnut, UPC 679345100203, is in a matt/white gusseted coffee bag. The Bueno Coffee Creamy Pecan Praline, UPC 679345100104, is in a brown kraft gusseted coffee bag with a purple label. Both contains 7 ounces of product.



Both recalled products have a sell by date of April 8, 2023 or earlier. They have been distributed to stores nationwide, and the last distribution date was April 8, 2021.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Coffee Substitute Gluten-Free products containing hazelnut, peanut and barley were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens.



Any gluten-containing product can cause health problems for individuals with celiac disease and other gluten sensitivities. People who have hazelnut or peanut allergy may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses to date.



Consumers who have hazelnut or peanut allergy or are sensitive to gluten are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



