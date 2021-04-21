

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) has received FDA approval for Pipeline Flex Embolization Device with Shield Technology. NYU Langone Health in New York City performed the first patient procedure with the device.



Medtronic developed Shield Technology to advance flow diversion therapy by introducing the first surface-modified implant device which demonstrates reduction in material thrombogenicity, a reduction in the tendency of the surface treatment material to create clots.



'In addition to addressing material thrombogenicity, Shield Technology improves device performance by reducing the force required for both delivery and resheathing of the device,' said Dan Volz, president of the Neurovascular business, which is part of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic.



