

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $7.5 billion, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $4.6 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $43.94 billion from $42.78 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $43.94 Bln vs. $42.78 Bln last year.



