

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production increased in March, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 14.5 percent year-on-year in March.



Manufacturing output grew 15.0 percent annually in March. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing increased 14.0 percent.



Production in mining and quarrying declined 11.5 percent. Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply surged 10.1 percent and those in water supply, and waste management decreased 3.8 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods grew 17.1 percent yearly in February and those of durable goods increased 19.2 percent.



Production of capital goods gained 7.4 percent. Production of energy and non-durable goods increased 3.2 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 4.5 percent in March.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production accelerated 16.3 percent yearly in March and declined 16.8 percent from a month ago.



