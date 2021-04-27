

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) said CEO, Craig Hayman, will leave the Group after the AGM in July. Peter Herweck will be seconded from Schneider Electric on request of the AVEVA Board to the role of AVEVA's CEO, effective 1 May 2021. Peter is currently Executive Vice President, Industrial Automation of Schneider Electric. Peter has served on AVEVA's Board since 2018, more recently as Vice Chairman.



Separately, AVEVA Group plc issued a trading update for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. On a standalone organic constant currency basis, AVEVA achieved double digit revenue growth during the second half of the year. This resulted in full year revenue being flat year-on-year.



AVEVA Group said, on an organic constant currency basis, OSIsoft grew revenue by a mid to high single digit percentage rate in the year ended 31 March 2021. Combined pro forma revenue for the enlarged Group grew by a low single digit percentage on an organic constant currency basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AVEVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de