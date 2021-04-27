

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corp. (CNC) said the company is increasing full-year guidance, driven by the positive first quarter momentum and the tailwinds it expect to persist throughout the months ahead. Adjusted EPS is projected in a range of $5.05 to $5.35. Total revenues are estimated in a range of $120.1 billion to $122.1 billion.



First quarter adjusted EPS was $1.63, compared to $0.86, last year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.59, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. EPS for the first quarter was $1.19, compared to $0.08.



For the first quarter, total revenues increased 15% to $30.0 billion from $26.0 billion, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $29.5 billion, for the quarter.



