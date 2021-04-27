

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CerTest Biotec and medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) today announced that VIASURE SARS-CoV-2 (N1 + N2) Real Time PCR Detection Kit for the BD MAX Molecular Diagnostic System can now be run on saliva specimens.



BD MAX System users now have three alternatives for specimen collection including nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal and saliva.



This CE marked kit detects all currently identified variants of SARS-CoV-2, the companies said.



'This new specimen type alternative for VIASURE SARS-CoV-2 (N1+N2) Real Time PCR Detection Kit for the BD MAXT System is complementing our versatile respiratory menu and is one step further in our goal to reach more patients with the right test and at the right time,' said Nikos Pavlidis, vice president of Molecular Diagnostics at BD.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

