

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) today announced the appointment of Elizabeth McCombs as executive vice president and chief technology officer, effective April 26, 2021.



McCombs succeeds John DeFord, who will join the company's newly-formed external Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



McCombs will be responsible for leading the company's research and development (R&D) activities and continue to drive its innovation strategy.



'She has served as a highly impactful R&D sponsor for our top Medical segment priorities, while co-leading the segment portfolio strategy and growth acceleration initiatives. In addition, Beth has helped to prioritize and redirect investments toward high-growth spaces that will accelerate category innovation across the Medical Segment businesses, with a focus on smart connected devices,' said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD.



McCombs joined BD in 2019 as the senior vice president of R&D for the BD Medical Segment. She has more than 20 years of experience and most recently, she has served as vice president of R&D for Ethicon, while leading China R&D and Industrial Design/Human Factors for all of J&J Medical Devices.



