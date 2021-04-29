

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) said that its gross inflows for the first-quarter was 4.79 billion pounds, 19% higher than the corresponding period last year.



Net inflows for the period were up 22% at 2.90 billion pounds, representing 9% of opening funds under management on an annualised basis.



The combination of strong flows, together with positive investment market returns, took total funds under management to 135.46 billion pounds, up 5% since the beginning of the year.



