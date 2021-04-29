

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $733 million, or $5.63 per share. This compares with $305 million, or $2.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $474 million or $3.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $2.59 billion from $2.47 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $474 Mln. vs. $435 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.64 vs. $3.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.28 -Revenue (Q1): $2.59 Bln vs. $2.47 Bln last year.



