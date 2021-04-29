

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $244.13 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $194.32 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $80.82 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $1.01 billion from $0.87 billion last year.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $80.82 Mln. vs. $62.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.87 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de