

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc. is recalling five lots of is namesake scented Hand Sanitizer spray from the Black and White Collection and Photo Real Collection as well as three lots of Ulta Beauty Collection scented Hand Sanitizer Spray, due to potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol), benzene, and acetaldehyde, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said in a statement.



The company is yet to receive any reports of adverse events involving the hand sanitizers.



The recall involves Scentsational Soaps & Candles scented Hand Sanitizers packaged in 100 mL or 3.38 fluid ounce spray bottles and Ulta Beauty Collection scented Hand Sanitizer packaged in 100.55 mL or 3.4 fluid ounce spray bottles.



The affected bottles of hand sanitizer include a five-digit lot code printed on the bottle near the base or, in the case of the Ulta Beauty Collection product, a five-digit lot code followed by a single letter.



These products are used as hand sanitizers and marketed to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. These hand sanitizers were distributed across the United States through Ulta Beauty, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls retail stores.



The company has urged consumers, distributors and retailers that have the hand sanitizers which are being recalled to stop using, distributing and/or selling them and return them to the place of purchase. Ulta Beauty has confirmed it has removed its recalled three lots from its stores and online.



The company noted that substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma and permanent damage to the nervous system or death.



It also added that the maximum risk is to individuals with alcohol addiction and adolescents, who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute. Infants and children also may unintentionally ingest the defective product and be at risk for methanol poisoning.



Meanwhile, exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin, which can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be lifethreatening. Additionally, animal studies have shown that acetaldehyde can possibly cause cancer in humans.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

