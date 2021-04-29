

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $126.35 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $53.91 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $149.96 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to $459.68 million from $386.46 million last year.



Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $149.96 Mln. vs. $54.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $459.68 Mln vs. $386.46 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CABOT OIL & GAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de