

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $17.11 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $0.90 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.44 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $634.83 million from $566.35 million last year.



Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $25.44 Mln. vs. $10.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $634.83 Mln vs. $566.35 Mln last year.



