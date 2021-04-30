

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $913 million, or $4.00 per share. This compares with $772 million, or $3.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $997 million or $4.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $3.53 billion from $3.22 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $997 Mln. vs. $883 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.28 vs. $3.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.05 -Revenue (Q1): $3.53 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year.



