

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $807 million, or $4.11 per share. This compares with $396 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $12.52 billion from $11.74 billion last year.



Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $807 Mln. vs. $396 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.11 vs. $1.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.26 -Revenue (Q1): $12.52 Bln vs. $11.74 Bln last year.



