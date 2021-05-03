

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said it has completed acquisition of Natural Pet Food Group, a New Zealand-based premium pet food company.



The company noted that the investment will be used to support the company's international growth and advance its mission to supply safe, sustainably sourced high-meat pet food from New Zealand to more customers and their pets worldwide.



KKR said it will fund its investment from KKR Asian Fund IV. Additional details of the transaction are not disclosed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KKR & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de