

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $228.88 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $81.94 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $227.9 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.0% to $1.08 billion from $0.80 billion last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $227.9 Mln. vs. $78.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.32 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q1): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $3.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

