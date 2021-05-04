

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corporation (CVS) increased its 2021 GAAP EPS guidance range to $6.24 to $6.36 from prior range of $6.06 to $6.22 and adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.56 to $7.68 from $7.39 to $7.55. The company confirmed full year 2021 cash flow from operations guidance range of $12.0 billion to $12.5 billion.



CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch, said: 'We continue to execute on our strategy while simultaneously managing through a pandemic, helping the country on the road to recovery. Our unmatched assets and strength of our brand are driving results as we work toward improving care delivery and driving growth.'



First quarter adjusted EPS was $2.04, up 6.8%. Total revenues were $69.1 billion, up 3.5% from last year.



