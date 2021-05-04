

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Tuesday announced new initiatives in India in its efforts to help surging COVID-19 patients. The drug major is making an initial donation of 400,000 baricitinib tablets immediately to the Indian government for eligible hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the country.



The company added that it will work urgently to increase the quantity of donated product multifold over the coming weeks.



Lilly said it is offering donations of baricitinib to the Indian government through Direct Relief. The company is also working with local Indian pharmaceutical companies at the same time to execute royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements to accelerate the manufacturing and distribution of the medicine in India during the pandemic.



On Monday, Lilly received emergency use authorization by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, a division of Ministry of Health, for its usage in eligible hospitalized COVID-19 patients requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO.



Baricitinib is an oral medication currently registered in India for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.



Baricitinib is authorized for use under an Emergency Use Authorization or EUA in combination with remdesivir, for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age or older, requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO. . Baricitinib has not been approved for the treatment of COVID-19, but has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA.



David A. Ricks, Lilly chairman and CEO, said, 'With the COVID-19 crisis devastating India, hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of cases and patients need access to potentially life-saving treatments such as baricitinib. We hope that our donations as well as collaborations with other organizations speed access to baricitinib and provide treatment options for these patients.'



Lilly said it continues to evaluate opportunities to provide treatments to COVID-19 patients in countries around the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

